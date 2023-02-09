Fmr Increases Position in ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.11MM shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO). This represents 15.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 4.28MM shares and 10.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 42.82% and an increase in total ownership of 4.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 335.22% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for ALX Oncology Holdings is $36.21. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 335.22% from its latest reported closing price of $8.32.

The projected annual revenue for ALX Oncology Holdings is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALX Oncology Holdings. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALXO is 0.16%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 38,365K shares. The put/call ratio of ALXO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

venBio Partners holds 9,700K shares representing 23.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 4,220K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,971K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 24.90% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,871K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares, representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 58.47% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,281K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 62.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 122.88% over the last quarter.

Alx Oncology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Company focuses on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology Holdings serves patients in the State of California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

