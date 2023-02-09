Fmr Increases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.38MM shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN). This represents 11.223% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 9.86MM shares and 10.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.25% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings is $43.13. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.25% from its latest reported closing price of $45.52.

The projected annual revenue for Allison Transmission Holdings is $2,869MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual EPS is $6.01, an increase of 15.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSN is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 109,889K shares. The put/call ratio of ALSN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 5,844K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,973K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,116K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,175K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 5.73% over the last quarter.

OAKLX - Oakmark Select Fund Investor Class holds 4,490K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,412K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,536K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,399K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,771K shares, representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings Declares $0.21 Dividend

On November 7, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $45.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Allison Transmission Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.