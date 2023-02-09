Fmr Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS). This represents 5.566% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2021 they reported 1.85MM shares and 4.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries is $93.61. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $97.25.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Energy Industries is $1,741MM, a decrease of 5.66%. The projected annual EPS is $5.24, a decrease of 1.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 46,441K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,910K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 79.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,731K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,027K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 16.97% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,750K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,557K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $97.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.45%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 0.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=93).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Advanced Energy Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

