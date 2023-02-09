Fmr Increases Position in Absci (ABSI)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.86MM shares of Absci Corporation (ABSI). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.56MM shares and 11.41% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.19% and an increase in total ownership of 3.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 301.31% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Absci is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 301.31% from its latest reported closing price of $3.05.

The projected annual revenue for Absci is $18MM, an increase of 219.23%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 44,882K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redmile Group holds 8,031K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 7,719K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,139K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 26.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,453K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 14.16% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 1,335K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 26.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.