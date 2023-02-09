Fmr Cuts Stake in Wheels Up Experience (UP)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.78MM shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP). This represents 4.353% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 17.53MM shares and 7.13% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.75% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wheels Up Experience is $3.61. The forecasts range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 181.75% from its latest reported closing price of $1.28.

The projected annual revenue for Wheels Up Experience is $1,766MM, an increase of 16.45%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheels Up Experience. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UP is 0.08%, a decrease of 35.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 141,437K shares. The put/call ratio of UP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Delta Air Lines holds 52,001K shares representing 21.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,053K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,709K shares, representing a decrease of 51.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 90.56% over the last quarter.

FGRAX - Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,475K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,815K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 24.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,233K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 37.72% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,624K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,688K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft. Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

