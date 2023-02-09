Fmr Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries (VMI)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI). This represents 4.471% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valmont Industries is $340.00. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $320.14.

The projected annual revenue for Valmont Industries is $4,617MM, an increase of 10.53%. The projected annual EPS is $15.63, an increase of 40.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMI is 0.38%, an increase of 13.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 23,025K shares. The put/call ratio of VMI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,112K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 36.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 973K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 87.13% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 812K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 707K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 14.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 637K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 26.27% over the last quarter.

Valmont Industries Declares $0.55 Dividend

On November 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $320.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 2.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Valmont Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.