Fmr Cuts Stake in Univar (UNVR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.21MM shares of Univar, Inc. (UNVR). This represents 9.935% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 17.66MM shares and 10.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Univar is $37.03. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of $35.11.

The projected annual revenue for Univar is $11,018MM, a decrease of 3.19%. The projected annual EPS is $3.08, a decrease of 17.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Univar. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNVR is 0.31%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 189,168K shares. The put/call ratio of UNVR is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 8,077K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,252K shares, representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,074K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,514K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 91.61% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,533K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 77.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,935K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 5.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,874K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Univar Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together.

