Fmr Cuts Stake in Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.09MM shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST). This represents 5.457% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 12, 2022 they reported 3.15MM shares and 5.57% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.45% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience is $37.06. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.45% from its latest reported closing price of $26.20.

The projected annual revenue for Twist Bioscience is $271MM, an increase of 25.57%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.27%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 71,371K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,701K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 15.70% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,965K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,090K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,269K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,934K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 32.89% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,820K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.