Fmr Cuts Stake in TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.24MM shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI). This represents 5.126% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 9.43MM shares and 9.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for TTM Technologies is $18.30. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.79. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of $15.80.

The projected annual revenue for TTM Technologies is $2,737MM, an increase of 9.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.68, an increase of 80.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.18%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 129,093K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 7,684K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,427K shares, representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 42.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,471K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,053K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,903K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,926K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 57.40% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,101K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,540K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 2.64% over the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

