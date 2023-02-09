Fmr Cuts Stake in Trinseo (TSE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE). This represents 1.315% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.53MM shares and 6.52% of the company, a decrease in shares of 81.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.24% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trinseo is $25.88. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.24% from its latest reported closing price of $29.16.

The projected annual revenue for Trinseo is $4,863MM, a decrease of 2.06%. The projected annual EPS is $1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinseo. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSE is 0.05%, a decrease of 40.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 34,023K shares. The put/call ratio of TSE is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 7,625K shares representing 21.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,248K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 41.62% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,075K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 940K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 637K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 46.22% over the last quarter.

Trinseo Declares $0.32 Dividend

On December 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on January 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $29.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.50%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

Trinseo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019.

