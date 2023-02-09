Fmr Cuts Stake in TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.28MM shares of TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX). This represents 10.263% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.17MM shares and 15.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.08% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransMedics Group is $65.89. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from its latest reported closing price of $65.19.

The projected annual revenue for TransMedics Group is $134MM, an increase of 86.95%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransMedics Group. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 28.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMDX is 0.30%, an increase of 22.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.01% to 34,936K shares. The put/call ratio of TMDX is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,750K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 48.39% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,422K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Sandhill Capital Partners holds 1,343K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 15.64% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 1,220K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares, representing a decrease of 30.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,165K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing a decrease of 27.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Transmedics Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

