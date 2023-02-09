Fmr Cuts Stake in TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.19MM shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX). This represents 4.946% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 8.05MM shares and 5.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.13% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics is $20.97. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.13% from its latest reported closing price of $17.90.

The projected annual revenue for TG Therapeutics is $72MM, an increase of 1,342.50%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 104,840K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 8,476K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,515K shares, representing a decrease of 35.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 7,702K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,748K shares, representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 45.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,422K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 55.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,962K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,959K shares, representing a decrease of 25.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 6.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,883K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 49.42% over the last quarter.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

