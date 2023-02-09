Fmr Cuts Stake in Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.83MM shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA). This represents 4.236% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 3.13MM shares and 7.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 799.27% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenaya Therapeutics is $24.82. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 799.27% from its latest reported closing price of $2.76.

The projected annual revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaya Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNYA is 0.06%, a decrease of 48.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.71% to 35,773K shares. The put/call ratio of TNYA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Column Group holds 9,400K shares representing 14.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 3,587K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,459K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,114K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing a decrease of 59.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 81.30% over the last quarter.

Regents Of The University Of California holds 1,627K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.