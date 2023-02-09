Fmr Cuts Stake in Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.13MM shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB). This represents 9.894% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 11.41MM shares and 10.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.11% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is $48.89. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.11% from its latest reported closing price of $45.64.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is $835MM, an increase of 22.29%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.36%, a decrease of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 112,807K shares. The put/call ratio of TENB is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 3,900K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 35.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 12.72% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,775K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,441K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 11.72% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,397K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 10.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,318K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 18.47% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,126K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Tenable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

