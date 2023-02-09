Fmr Cuts Stake in TechTarget (TTGT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of TechTarget Inc (TTGT). This represents 11.787% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.29MM shares and 14.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.53% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for TechTarget is $58.01. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.53% from its latest reported closing price of $49.36.

The projected annual revenue for TechTarget is $312MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual EPS is $2.36, an increase of 276.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechTarget. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTGT is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 33,951K shares. The put/call ratio of TTGT is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,060K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 12.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,988K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 2.10% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,371K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing an increase of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 18.40% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,346K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,218K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 24.95% over the last quarter.

Techtarget Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

