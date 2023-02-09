Fmr Cuts Stake in Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.20MM shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA). This represents 5.132% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 3.27MM shares and 5.95% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.82% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,376.48% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taysha Gene Therapies is $16.68. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,376.48% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13.

The projected annual revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies is $1MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taysha Gene Therapies. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 47.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSHA is 0.02%, an increase of 20.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 14,786K shares. The put/call ratio of TSHA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,611K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 31.48% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,041K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 920K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 30.96% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 812K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 37.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 811K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies Background Information

Taysha Gene Therapies is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, Taysha aims to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. Taysha Gene Therapies has combined its team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, Taysha Gene Therapies leverages its fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives.

