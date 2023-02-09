Fmr Cuts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.72MM shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.63MM shares and 10.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 46.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.74% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taylor Morrison Home is $36.21. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $41.48. The average price target represents an increase of 1.74% from its latest reported closing price of $35.59.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Morrison Home is $6,121MM, a decrease of 25.70%. The projected annual EPS is $5.51, a decrease of 37.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Morrison Home. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMHC is 0.23%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 128,070K shares. The put/call ratio of TMHC is 3.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Donald Smith & holds 5,357K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,082K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,572K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,314K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,202K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Background Information

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, the Company serves consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Its unwavering pledge to sustainability, its communities and its team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come. CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

