Fmr Cuts Stake in Tapestry (TPR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.95MM shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR). This represents 5.374% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 13.40MM shares and 5.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.06% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is $46.69. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.06% from its latest reported closing price of $43.21.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is $6,649MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual EPS is $3.67, an increase of 13.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.23%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 272,834K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,691K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,769K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,987K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,826K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 14.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,182K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,405K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,370K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,747K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 6,157K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,444K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 24.40% over the last quarter.

Tapestry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Company and its brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of Tapestry's brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies.

