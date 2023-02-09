Fmr Cuts Stake in Summit Materials (SUM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.62MM shares of Summit Materials Inc (SUM). This represents 3.904% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.95MM shares and 6.71% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.23% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials is $35.37. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.23% from its latest reported closing price of $32.38.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials is $2,540MM, an increase of 3.38%. The projected annual EPS is $1.50, a decrease of 36.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUM is 0.29%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 162,210K shares. The put/call ratio of SUM is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,820K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 41.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,905K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,551K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,158K shares, representing a decrease of 28.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 52.87% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 5,374K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,841K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares, representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 69.63% over the last quarter.

Summit Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

