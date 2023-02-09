Fmr Cuts Stake in Strattec Security (STRT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Strattec Security Corp. (STRT). This represents 6.262% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.37MM shares and 9.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.93% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Strattec Security is $37.74. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 77.93% from its latest reported closing price of $21.21.

The projected annual revenue for Strattec Security is $503MM, an increase of 6.39%. The projected annual EPS is $0.87, an increase of 84.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strattec Security. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRT is 0.11%, a decrease of 25.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 3,459K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 640K shares representing 16.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 32.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 495K shares representing 12.62% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 349K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 33.65% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 246K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 223K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strattec Security Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 25, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 12, 2020 received the payment on March 27, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $21.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 4.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=109).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Strattec Security Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STRATTEC Security Corporation delivers a comprehensive range of "Smart" Vehicle Power Access and Electronic and Security Solutions. The company's leading portfolio of products and technologies has enabled STRATTEC to grow and thrive over its 110 year history, serving the Automotive Industry & Beyond.

