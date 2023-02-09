Fmr Cuts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.99MM shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC). This represents 7.153% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 8.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is $45.56. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of $44.00.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is $778MM, an increase of 14.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, a decrease of 18.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRC is 0.33%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 155,084K shares. The put/call ratio of SRC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 14,097K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,280K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 7.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,089K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 9.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,072K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 2.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,984K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,518K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Declares $0.66 Dividend

On November 4, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $44.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.55%, the lowest has been 4.59%, and the highest has been 11.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Spirit Realty Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

