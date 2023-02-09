Fmr Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 92.52MM shares of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). This represents 8.383% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 101.23MM shares and 9.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.89% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is $9.07. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 77.89% from its latest reported closing price of $5.10.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is $8,343MM, a decrease of 42.73%. The projected annual EPS is $2.10, an increase of 74.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.40%, a decrease of 33.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 1,035,606K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 77,883K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,829K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 2.32% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 50,301K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 7.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,329K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,907K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 3.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 32,562K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,602K shares, representing an increase of 52.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 490.86% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 31,015K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,614K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

