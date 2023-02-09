Fmr Cuts Stake in SITE Centers (SITC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.55MM shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC). This represents 4.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.15MM shares and 5.75% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.42% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SITE Centers is $15.18. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from its latest reported closing price of $13.75.

The projected annual revenue for SITE Centers is $567MM, a decrease of 2.33%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30, a decrease of 58.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 216,956K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 11,131K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,430K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 3.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,728K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,699K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,375K shares, representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 27.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,449K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 75.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 61.28% over the last quarter.

SITE Centers Declares $0.13 Dividend

On November 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $13.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.39%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 13.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.91 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

SITE Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company. A

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

