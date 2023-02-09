Stocks
SITC

Fmr Cuts Stake in SITE Centers (SITC)

February 09, 2023 — 12:35 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.55MM shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC). This represents 4.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.15MM shares and 5.75% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.42% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SITE Centers is $15.18. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from its latest reported closing price of $13.75.

The projected annual revenue for SITE Centers is $567MM, a decrease of 2.33%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30, a decrease of 58.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 216,956K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SITC / SITE Centers Corp. Ownership

Cohen & Steers holds 11,131K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,430K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 3.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,728K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,699K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,375K shares, representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 27.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,449K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 75.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 61.28% over the last quarter.

SITE Centers Declares $0.13 Dividend

On November 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $13.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.39%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 13.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.91 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

SITE Centers Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company. A

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SITC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.