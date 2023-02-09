Fmr Cuts Stake in SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.91MM shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW). This represents 4.084% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.83% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SilverBow Resources is $59.67. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 148.83% from its latest reported closing price of $23.98.

The projected annual revenue for SilverBow Resources is $1,046MM, an increase of 48.20%. The projected annual EPS is $17.45, an increase of 12.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverBow Resources. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBOW is 0.23%, an increase of 17.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 20,449K shares. The put/call ratio of SBOW is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Strategic Value Partners holds 4,113K shares representing 18.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,281K shares representing 14.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 46.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBOW by 62.01% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 1,857K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company.

Ares Management holds 1,087K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 796K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company.

SilverBow Resources Background Information

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested.

