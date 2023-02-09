Fmr Cuts Stake in Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.06MM shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV). This represents 8.468% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 3.44MM shares and 9.74% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.55% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shockwave Medical is $264.69. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.55% from its latest reported closing price of $189.68.

The projected annual revenue for Shockwave Medical is $652MM, an increase of 51.55%. The projected annual EPS is $3.80, an increase of 54.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shockwave Medical. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 13.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWAV is 0.42%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 39,543K shares. The put/call ratio of SWAV is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,797K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares, representing a decrease of 78.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 5.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,050K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 49.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,017K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 54.21% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 965K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing a decrease of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 49.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 925K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing a decrease of 21.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 23.91% over the last quarter.

ShockWave Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

