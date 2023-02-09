Fmr Cuts Stake in Seer, Inc. (SEER)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.39MM shares of Seer, Inc. Class A (SEER). This represents 14.326% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.55MM shares and 15.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.84% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seer, Inc. is $9.35. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 96.84% from its latest reported closing price of $4.75.

The projected annual revenue for Seer, Inc. is $28MM, an increase of 98.44%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seer, Inc.. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEER is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 51,859K shares. The put/call ratio of SEER is 12.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SB Global Advisors holds 5,135K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,750K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,415K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing an increase of 36.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEER by 43.20% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,400K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing an increase of 37.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEER by 44.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,031K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Seer Background Information

Seek Inc. is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. The Company's Proteograph is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. The Company's designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers.

