Fmr Cuts Stake in Sana Biotechnology (SANA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.17MM shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA). This represents 4.807% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 19, 2022 they reported 9.49MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.60% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sana Biotechnology is $9.44. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 110.60% from its latest reported closing price of $4.48.

The projected annual revenue for Sana Biotechnology is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sana Biotechnology. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANA is 0.09%, an increase of 30.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 133,534K shares. The put/call ratio of SANA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 34,239K shares representing 18.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 10,765K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,967K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 75.72% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,175K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 6,400K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,686K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,973K shares, representing a decrease of 48.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 37.22% over the last quarter.

Sana Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

