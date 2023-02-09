Fmr Cuts Stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.82MM shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH). This represents 11.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 3.92MM shares and 11.68% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.26% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ruth's Hospitality Group is $18.87. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.26% from its latest reported closing price of $16.96.

The projected annual revenue for Ruth's Hospitality Group is $553MM, an increase of 11.86%. The projected annual EPS is $1.29, an increase of 8.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ruth's Hospitality Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUTH is 0.09%, an increase of 29.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 32,268K shares. The put/call ratio of RUTH is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 2,971K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,256K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,256K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 8.58% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,020K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 932K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Ruths Hospitality Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 140 Ruth's Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth's Chris' signature fashion - 'sizzling.'

