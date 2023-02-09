Fmr Cuts Stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.58MM shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF). This represents 9.286% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.58MM shares and 9.47% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMCF is 0.01%, a decrease of 21.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 1,696K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 454K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMCF by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 371K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMCF by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Redmond Asset Management holds 147K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMCF by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 18, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2020 received the payment on March 13, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $5.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.55%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 5.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=109).

The current dividend yield is 3.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As of January 13, 2021, the Company, through its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operated 390 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores in 40 states, Canada, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines.

