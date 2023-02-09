Fmr Cuts Stake in RH (RH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of RH (RH). This represents 7.064% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.26MM shares and 10.52% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.17% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for RH is $313.84. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.17% from its latest reported closing price of $320.81.

The projected annual revenue for RH is $3,713MM, a decrease of 0.21%. The projected annual EPS is $25.04, a decrease of 21.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RH is 0.33%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 22,529K shares. The put/call ratio of RH is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,360K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 27.80% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,773K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 1,130K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 950K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 686K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 4.19% over the last quarter.

RH Background Information

RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

