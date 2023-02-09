Fmr Cuts Stake in Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.88MM shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX). This represents 2.088% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 7.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 71.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.12% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repare Therapeutics is $27.65. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 122.12% from its latest reported closing price of $12.45.

The projected annual revenue for Repare Therapeutics is $31MM, a decrease of 74.38%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repare Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPTX is 0.37%, a decrease of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 35,333K shares. The put/call ratio of RPTX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 8,292K shares representing 19.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,322K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,128K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares, representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 30.22% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,070K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing an increase of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 29.20% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,684K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Background Information

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Polθ inhibitor program.

