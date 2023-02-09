Fmr Cuts Stake in Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.73MM shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY). This represents 8.051% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 11.96MM shares and 9.95% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.26% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $35.70. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 75.26% from its latest reported closing price of $20.37.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 863.36%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.21%, an increase of 24.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 131,658K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 23.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,018K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,942K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 39.79% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 4,683K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,069K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,561K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300K shares, representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 33.58% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,340K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

