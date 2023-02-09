Fmr Cuts Stake in Redwood Trust (RWT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.84MM shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT). This represents 3.345% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 7.61% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.58% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redwood Trust is $9.10. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.58% from its latest reported closing price of $8.30.

The projected annual revenue for Redwood Trust is $159MM, an increase of 60.57%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwood Trust. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWT is 0.09%, a decrease of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 96,942K shares. The put/call ratio of RWT is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,548K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,401K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 23.11% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,448K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing an increase of 50.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 61.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,321K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 27.13% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,966K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 24.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,562K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redwood Trust Declares $0.23 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on December 28, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $8.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.05%, the lowest has been 5.51%, and the highest has been 46.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

Redwood Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. The Compoany delivers customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and its publicly-traded shares. Its consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Redwood Trust goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, Redwood Trust has managed its business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ('REIT') for tax purposes.

