Fmr Cuts Stake in Radian Group (RDN)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.92MM shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN). This represents 8.861% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 16.12MM shares and 8.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.24% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is $24.67. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.24% from its latest reported closing price of $21.98.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is $999MM, a decrease of 16.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.06, a decrease of 29.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 178,885K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,372K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,529K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 9.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,477K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,733K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,369K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,318K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 57.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,104K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Radian Group Declares $0.20 Dividend

On November 9, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $21.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 79.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Radian Group Background Information

Radian Group Inc. is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The Company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

