Fmr Cuts Stake in PVH (PVH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of PVH Corp (PVH). This represents 6.517% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 5.50MM shares and 8.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.29% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PVH is $80.52. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.29% from its latest reported closing price of $80.29.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is $8,962MM, a decrease of 0.04%. The projected annual EPS is $8.35, an increase of 24.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH is 0.14%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 73,001K shares. The put/call ratio of PVH is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,386K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,375K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 39.97% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,372K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 4.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,015K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 16.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,956K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,700K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 18.11% over the last quarter.

PVH Declares $0.04 Dividend

On November 2, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $80.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.09%, and the highest has been 0.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=160).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

PVH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

