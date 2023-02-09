Fmr Cuts Stake in Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.59MM shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD). This represents 9.589% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.94MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.72% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prelude Therapeutics is $9.79. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.72% from its latest reported closing price of $6.37.

The projected annual revenue for Prelude Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prelude Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 35.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLD is 0.04%, an increase of 63.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 32,792K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLD is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,124K shares representing 21.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 10,040K shares representing 21.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,403K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 80.49% over the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,260K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares, representing a decrease of 26.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 705K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prelude Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company’s pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

