Fmr Cuts Stake in Precision Drilling (PDS)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.67MM shares of Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS). This represents 4.948% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.92MM shares and 6.94% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.41% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Precision Drilling is $114.85. The forecasts range from a low of $94.38 to a high of $137.36. The average price target represents an increase of 59.41% from its latest reported closing price of $72.05.

The projected annual revenue for Precision Drilling is $1,980MM. The projected annual EPS is $16.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision Drilling. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDS is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 6,955K shares. The put/call ratio of PDS is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIL holds 750K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing a decrease of 23.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 604K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 40.91% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 547K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 98.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 1,033.58% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 396K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing a decrease of 33.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 36.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 347K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 40.16% over the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Background Information

Precision Drilling Background Information

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as 'Alpha' that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment and directional drilling services all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'PD' and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'PDS'.

