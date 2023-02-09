Fmr Cuts Stake in Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.39MM shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX). This represents 9.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 6.15MM shares and 12.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.68% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pliant Therapeutics is $42.75. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 34.68% from its latest reported closing price of $31.74.

The projected annual revenue for Pliant Therapeutics is $5MM, a decrease of 48.48%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pliant Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 21.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLRX is 0.59%, an increase of 82.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.73% to 48,107K shares. The put/call ratio of PLRX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redmile Group holds 4,508K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares, representing an increase of 31.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 289.15% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iii holds 3,839K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,839K shares, representing a decrease of 52.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 83.06% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,410K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,107K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 101.51% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iv holds 2,133K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,981K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

Pliant Therapeutics Background Information

Pliant Therapeutics Background Information

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies.

