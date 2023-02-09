Fmr Cuts Stake in Lazard (LAZ)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.12MM shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ). This represents 8.083% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.17MM shares and 9.91% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.82% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazard is $38.18. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of $38.21.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard is $2,632MM, a decrease of 5.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.37, a decrease of 9.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 84,765K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,888K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 4,934K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,234K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,751K shares, representing a decrease of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 51.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,226K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 4.57% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 2,864K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Lazard Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $38.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.71%, the lowest has been 3.55%, and the highest has been 9.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lazard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

