Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings is $106.08. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of $98.99.

The projected annual revenue for Lamb Weston Holdings is $4,874MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual EPS is $3.07, a decrease of 6.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is 0.35%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 146,865K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 7,635K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,520K shares, representing a decrease of 24.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,300K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,670K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares, representing a decrease of 40.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 18.11% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,623K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,258K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Declares $0.28 Dividend

On December 14, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $98.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 1.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lamb Weston Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when it looks at a potato, it sees possibilities.

