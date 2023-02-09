Fmr Cuts Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB). This represents 6.034% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.74MM shares and 7.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.82% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 4.82% from its latest reported closing price of $12.65.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is $645MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual EPS is $1.97, a decrease of 10.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 43.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBB is 0.16%, an increase of 77.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 5,908K shares. The put/call ratio of HBB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Third Avenue Management holds 570K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 1.57% over the last quarter.

TASCX - THIRD AVENUE SMALL-CAP VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 568K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 501K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 28.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 74.58% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 441K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 399K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Declares $0.10 Dividend

On August 17, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $12.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=33).

The current dividend yield is 4.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston®, TrueAir® and BrightlineTM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.