Fmr Cuts Stake in General Electric (GE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.33MM shares of General Electric Company (GE). This represents 5.521% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 63.48MM shares and 5.78% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.00% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Electric is $88.52. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.00% from its latest reported closing price of $81.96.

The projected annual revenue for General Electric is $81,908MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual EPS is $4.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2231 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.34%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 943,111K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 91,069K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,643K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 59,461K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,586K shares, representing a decrease of 40.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 37,085K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,967K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 36.27% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 35,402K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,882K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 11.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,684K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 2.20% over the last quarter.

General Electric Declares $0.08 Dividend

On November 30, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $81.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.21%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 7.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The General Electric Company (GE) is an American multinational company. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry. Today, GE is best known for its work in the Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare industries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.