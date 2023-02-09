Fmr Cuts Stake in Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.63MM shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT). This represents 9.094% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 10.47% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.59% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is $28.39. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.59% from its latest reported closing price of $28.85.

The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is $247MM, an increase of 13.26%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, a decrease of 6.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCPT is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 95,401K shares. The put/call ratio of FCPT is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,948K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,608K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,617K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 31.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,643K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,915K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,500K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 90.86% over the last quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust Declares $0.34 Dividend

On November 14, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $28.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.65%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 8.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Four Corners Property Trust Background Information

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

