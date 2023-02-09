Fmr Cuts Stake in Flywire Corporation Voting (FLYW)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.71MM shares of Flywire Corporation Voting (FLYW). This represents 4.509% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.55MM shares and 5.62% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.34% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flywire Corporation Voting is $30.68. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.34% from its latest reported closing price of $27.56.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire Corporation Voting is $361MM, an increase of 34.93%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire Corporation Voting. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 12.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.31%, an increase of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.92% to 104,114K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bain Capital Venture Investors holds 13,645K shares representing 12.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,299K shares, representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 10,636K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,221K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares, representing an increase of 56.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 213.76% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,775K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 70.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,442K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 59.27% over the last quarter.

Flywire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

