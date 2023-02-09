Fmr Cuts Stake in FIGS (FIGS)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.29MM shares of FIGS, Inc. (FIGS). This represents 5.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 10.26MM shares and 6.47% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.27% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for FIGS is $8.86. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.27% from its latest reported closing price of $9.25.

The projected annual revenue for FIGS is $580MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual EPS is $0.16, a decrease of 15.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIGS. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 11.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.50% to 175,488K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 15,717K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 84.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 496.45% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 13,289K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,213K shares, representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 47.03% over the last quarter.

DFCIX - Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund holds 7,871K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,926K shares, representing an increase of 24.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 21.82% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 7,000K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 6,333K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,477K shares, representing a decrease of 33.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Figs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. The company creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. FIGS markets and sells its products directly through its digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.