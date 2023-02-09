Fmr Cuts Stake in ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.51MM shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS). This represents 7.591% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 3.44MM shares and 10.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.19% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings is $188.44. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.19% from its latest reported closing price of $172.58.

The projected annual revenue for ExlService Holdings is $1,612MM, an increase of 20.95%. The projected annual EPS is $6.76, an increase of 61.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXLS is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 39,432K shares. The put/call ratio of EXLS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,419K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,618K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 54.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 134.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,011K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 89.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 903K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 62.75% over the last quarter.

Exlservice Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

