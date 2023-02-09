Fmr Cuts Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation , $0.01 par value per share (NVST)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.70MM shares of Envista Holdings Corporation Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (NVST). This represents 5.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 14.65MM shares and 8.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Envista Holdings Corporation , $0.01 par value per share is $44.09. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $40.68.

The projected annual revenue for Envista Holdings Corporation , $0.01 par value per share is $2,759MM, an increase of 7.39%. The projected annual EPS is $2.09, an increase of 40.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envista Holdings Corporation , $0.01 par value per share. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVST is 0.31%, a decrease of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 240,332K shares. The put/call ratio of NVST is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,124K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,472K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 10,473K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,269K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 10.23% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 8,101K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,013K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 57.56% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,960K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares, representing an increase of 41.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 57.48% over the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

