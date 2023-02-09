Fmr Cuts Stake in Employers Holdings (EIG)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG). This represents 2.929% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.48MM shares and 5.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 46.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.13% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Employers Holdings is $53.04. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.13% from its latest reported closing price of $43.43.

The projected annual revenue for Employers Holdings is $821MM, an increase of 18.72%. The projected annual EPS is $3.16, an increase of 55.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Employers Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIG is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 25,216K shares. The put/call ratio of EIG is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,723K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 800K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 745K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 9.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 659K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 15.80% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 648K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares, representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Employers Holdings Declares $0.26 Dividend

On October 26, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2022 received the payment on November 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $43.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Employers Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc.Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company.

