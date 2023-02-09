Fmr Cuts Stake in Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.68MM shares of Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX). This represents 6.918% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.67MM shares and 8.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,546.88% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emerald Expositions Events is $63.24. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1,546.88% from its latest reported closing price of $3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerald Expositions Events. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 37.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEX is 0.08%, an increase of 218.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.21% to 13,222K shares. The put/call ratio of EEX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 3,173K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

FJACX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,500K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares, representing a decrease of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 790K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 749K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing a decrease of 103.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 55.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 691K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emerald Expositions Events Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 7, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2020 received the payment on March 6, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $3.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.26%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=97).

The current dividend yield is 9.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Emerald Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerald Holding Inc.is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, Emerald strives to build its customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, its teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries Emerald serves and committed to supporting the communities in which it operates.

