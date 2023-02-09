Fmr Cuts Stake in Element Solutions (ESI)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.85MM shares of Element Solutions Inc (ESI). This represents 5.722% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 15.64MM shares and 6.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.72% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Element Solutions is $21.57. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.72% from its latest reported closing price of $20.60.

The projected annual revenue for Element Solutions is $2,594MM, a decrease of 1.09%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 98.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Solutions. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 276,666K shares. The put/call ratio of ESI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,975K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,591K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,582K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 10,077K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,848K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,295K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,333K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 1.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,014K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,959K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Element Solutions Declares $0.08 Dividend

On November 17, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $20.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 1.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=104).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Element Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.